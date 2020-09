GODFREY — Vicki L. Kelley, 66, of Godfrey, Illinois, died in Alton, Illinois, on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.

Friends may call on Saturday, Sept. 5, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill, Illinois, from 10 a.m. until noon.

Funeral services are Saturday, Sept. 5, at noon at Kravanya Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to donor's choice.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.