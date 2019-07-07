ALTON — Vicki Regina Moran, 66, died at 6:14 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at OSF St. Anthony's Health Center.

Born Feb. 25, 1953 in Poplar Bluff, MO, she was the daughter of William Neely Spinks and Peggy Jo (Whitson) Spinks Jenkins. She married Stephen Moran on July 1, 1994 in St. Louis, MO. He survives.

Also surviving is a son, Bradley Federle (Krista) of Colorado Springs, CO; a daughter, Lindsey Nicholson (Jarod) of Parker, CO; four grandchildren, whom she especially loved and adored, Zion and Avery Federle and Blake and Kennedy Nicholson. She is also survived by two sisters, Meredeth "June" Spinks of St. Peters, MO, and Peggy Cline (Joseph) of Godfrey; and a brother, William Spinks, of St. Peters, MO; and a beloved aunt and uncle and two sisters-in-law.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Lisa Spinks.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Her son, Bradley Federle, will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to Brain and Behavior Research Foundation, BBRFoundation.org. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.