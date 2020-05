Or Copy this URL to Share



HARTFORD — Vickie L. Pruitt, 55, of Hartford, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Vickie deserves a beautiful tribute. A private service will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, May 29, at 11 a.m. Livestream the service at www.irwinchapel.com

