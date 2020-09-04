Victor Brown

ALTON — Victor Lamont Brown was born Dec. 6, 1954 in Alton, Illinois, to the union of the late Washington and Celetter (Gladney) Brown.

Victor attended and graduated from Alton Public Schools.

After graduation, he pursued a career in plumbing and was a member for 41 years of Plumbers and Pipe Fitters Local 553.

Brother Brown professed a hope in Christ at an early age and was baptized in his youth at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church. He was a faithful member of Millennium Temple Church of God in Christ.

He was a jack of all trades, did many jobs, and would help anyone he could.

He was married to Nancy Johnson, to this union were born two daughters, Victoria Brown and Lolita (Brown) Cross.

He later married the former Deborah Proctor in 1994 to this union was born a son, Nathan Brown.

Victor was avid family man, loved bowling, fishing, karaoke, and camping.

Victor Lamont Brown, at the age of 65, received eternal rest on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at 2:38 a.m. at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Left to cherish fond memories is his loving wife, Deborah; three children, Victoria(Jeffery Nevils) Brown, Lolita (Leonard)Cross, and Nathan; a step-daughter, Michelle (Wiles) Huffman; nine grandchildren; six siblings, Florence Williams of Texas, Caroline White of Georgia, Linda Genneraly of North Carolina, Theresa Brown of Portland, Oregon, Vanessa Walker of Lithonia, Georgia, and Darlene Brown of Fairview Heights, Illinois; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Visitation will convene Friday, Sept. 4, from 3 p.m. until time of service at 4 p.m. at Harrison Funeral Chapel.

Online registry is available at: www.harrisonfuenralchapel.com.