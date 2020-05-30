Victor Goeken
1940 - 2020
GODFREY — Victor P. Goeken, 80, died at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020 at his residence. He was born Feb. 8, 1940 in Alton, Illinois, the son of the late Clem and Ruth (Schneble) Goeken. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton and retired from IG Weingaertner in St. Louis, Missouri. On April 30, 1960 in Alton he married Sandra Stork and she survives. Also surviving are seven children, Vicki Maher (Bill) of Alton, Cathy Droste (Mark) of Godfrey, Illinois, Phillip Goeken of Carmel, Indiana, Patty Wooff (Tim) of Edwardsville, Illinois, Jim Goeken (Lennie) of Godfrey, Mike Goeken of Nashville, Tennessee, and Missy Goeken of Brighton, Illinois; 15 grandchildren, Alyssa Maher, Alina Maher, Liam Maher, Nick Droste (Maddie), Alex Droste, Kyle Goeken, Sean Goeken, Danielle Werts (Dan), Natalee Wooff, Andrew Goeken, Caroline Goeken, Ryan Goeken, Zach Goeken, Mitch Mullen and Danielle Snoeberger; two great grandchildren and expecting another one any day; one brother, Al Goeken (Debbie) of Cary, North Carolina; one sister-in-law, Kay Goeken of Loudon, Tennessee; also several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Chuck Goeken. Services will be private with burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Alton. Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton or BJC Hospice. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Telegraph from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
