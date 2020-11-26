EAST ALTON — Victoria "Vici" Lynnette Monroe, 59, passed away Nov. 23, 2020, at Kindred Lakeshore Hospital in Chicago.

Born Oct. 15, 1961, in Alton, she was the daughter of Robert Halbert and Eva L. (Maxey) Church.

On June 20, 1997, in Alton, she married Fred D. Monroe. He survives.

Surviving also are sons, Randy (Becki) Rhyne, Aaron Rhyne; daughters, Ashley (James) Shelton, Brittany (Rafa) Lopez; 14 grandchildren; and, a great grandchild.

Private services and burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.