1/1
Victoria Monroe
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victoria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

EAST ALTON — Victoria "Vici" Lynnette Monroe, 59, passed away Nov. 23, 2020, at Kindred Lakeshore Hospital in Chicago.

Born Oct. 15, 1961, in Alton, she was the daughter of Robert Halbert and Eva L. (Maxey) Church.

On June 20, 1997, in Alton, she married Fred D. Monroe. He survives.

Surviving also are sons, Randy (Becki) Rhyne, Aaron Rhyne; daughters, Ashley (James) Shelton, Brittany (Rafa) Lopez; 14 grandchildren; and, a great grandchild.

Private services and burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marks Mortuary
633 E Lorena Ave
Wood River, IL 62095
(618) 254-5544
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved