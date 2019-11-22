WOOD RIVER — Vince Maynard, 7, passed away at 4:39 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Roxana, Illinois. He was born on Oct. 12, 2012, in Maryville, Illinois, the son of Will and Ashly (McInnis) Maynard.

In addition to his dad, Vince is survived by his sister Lucy at home; his paternal grandparents, Rex and Mary Maynard of Rosewood Heights; his maternal grandparents Neil and Terri (Hellemeyer) McInnis, Jr. of Wood River; his uncles and aunts Andrew and Carrie Maynard of Creve Couer, Missouri, Chelsy McInnis and her companion Ken Earley of St. Louis, Neil McInnis III and his companion Heather Rose of Moro; his paternal great-grandma Kathern Lincoln of Bethalto; his maternal great-grandma Betty Pitchford of Bethalto; and his cousin Alexander Maynard of Creve Couer.

Vince was a first grader at LeClaire Elementary School in Edwardsville. He loved playing at the park, jumping on trampolines, swinging, swimming, gymnastics, Pixar movies and anything Toy Story.

Vince's mom Ashly passed away a minute after he did on Wednesday. Vince was also preceded in death by his paternal great-grandpa Clark Lincoln and his maternal great-grandparents.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 1-8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23 at Roxana Church of the Nazarene. Visitation will continue from 1 p.m. until time of funeral services at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24 at the church. Rev. Dr. Larry Lacher will officiate. Graveside services will be held at 10am on Monday, Nov. 25 at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like Toy Story toys donated to Toys for Tots or monetary donations to The Autism Clinic at Hope to purchase new equipment for the Vince Maynard Sensory Gym, 115 Rottingham Court, Suite A, Edwardsville, Illinois 62025. Donations will be accepted at the services.

An online guestbook is available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.