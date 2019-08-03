VINCENT RUSSELL

GODFREY — Vincent D. Russell, age 77, departed this life on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

He was born Sept. 14, 1941 in St. Louis, Missouri. He was the second child of 5 born to the union of Earl B. W. and Ethel (Harvey) Russell.

Vincent received his education through the St. Louis School System, and professed a Love for Christ at an early age and was baptized.

He was employed at Monsanto for over 30 years. After his retirement he moved to O'Fallon, Illinois where he met Helen, they fell in love and married. No children were born to this union. They were searching for a church and God led them to Abundant Life Community Church. In addition to his loving wife, Vincent is survived by 3 sons; Vincent D. Russell Jr., Damon Russell and Dwayne Russell, his step-daughter Angela Hardmon, 2 sisters Bernita Rhymes and Deborah Tyler, 17 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 4 sisters-in-law, Violet Sharp, Marilyn Darden, Elizabeth Rhodes and Yvonne Rhodes, a host of other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister and brother.

Visitation is Friday, Aug. 9 from noon until time of service at 1 p.m. at Abundant Life Church with Eulogist Pastor Roy Rhodes.

Cathy M. Williams & Sons funeral Home in Alton, Illinois in charge of arrangements.