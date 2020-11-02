JERSEYVILLE — Vincent Paul Sibley 90, of Jerseyville, Illinois, was taken home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2020.

He was born Nov. 9, 1929 in Kampsville, Illinois. He was the son of Joseph P. and Minnie (Schumann) Sibley.

Vince was raised on a farm in Calhoun County, Illinois, and started his walk with Christ at St. John's Lutheran Church in Kampsville.

Vince devoted his life to his love of farming and livestock.

He purchased his first farm (Beaty Mound) at the age of 19 in Jerseyville. His farming career consisted of purchasing low performing farms, fixing them up, and turning them into hidden gems.

He could always see the bright side of everything.

Vince also enjoyed working with livestock; he raised many cattle and hogs over the years.

Vince was drafted into the United States Army, and served in the Korean War from 1951-1953 where he served as a Sgt. 1 st class (Chief of Section).

He was assigned to a 105 mm howitzer artillery unit where he shot over 22,000 rounds during the war.

Vince married Doris Rosenthal in 1964 at Hope Lutheran Church in Jerseyville where Vince was one of the founding members. Doris proceeded him in death in 2018 after 54 years of marriage.

In addition to his parents and wife; he was proceeded in death by his sister, Doris (Sibley) Schoenleber; and step-son, Bruce Skinner.

Surviving are children, Mary Kay (John) Engelhardt, Kingwood, Texas; Joe (Bobbie) Sibley of Normal, Illinois; step-daughter, Renee (Roger) Scheffel of Jerseyville; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Darlene Slinkard and Jeanine Shaner for their exceptional care of Vince.

A celebration of his life in Christ will be held at Hope Lutheran Church in Jerseyville.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 4, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Alexander Funeral Home.

Funeral will be on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 10 a.m. at Hope Lutheran Church.

Military graveside rites will be conducted by Jerseyville American Legion Post #492. Officiating will be Rev Dave Wilshek and burial will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery.

In Lieu of Flowers, memorials may be made to Hope Lutheran Church.

ARRANGEMENTS BY ALEXANDER FUNERAL HOME.