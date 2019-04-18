DAUGHERTY
EDWARDSVILLE — Viola K. "Vi" Daugherty, age 82 of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 8:48 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Liberty Village in Maryville, Illinois. At Vi's request, her body will be donated to the Washington University School of Medicine. A private memorial celebration of her life will be held at a later date. The family requests memorials to the Robert A. Daugherty Memorial Fund in care of the SIUE Foundation, a fund Vi established in1993. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com