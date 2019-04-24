RAMSEY

WOOD RIVER — Viola Faye Ramsey, 84, went to be with the Lord at 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Integrity Healthcare of Wood River.

Born June 29, 1934 in Bruceville, Indiana, she was the daughter of Maude Sutton Gibbs.

On March 29, 1953 in Charleston, Illinois, she married Harvey Henry Ramsey. He died March 25, 2016.

Surviving are a son, Randall (P.J.) Ramsey of Wood River, Illinois; grandson, Ryan Ramsey; great grandson, Carter Ramsey; and several nieces and nephews.

Her mother; brothers, James and Roy Gibbs; and sisters, Mattie Tomberlin, Ilene McClain and Ethel Crouse preceded her in death.

Visitation will be from noon until time of service at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 25 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.

Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to 5 A's Animal Shelter in Alton, Illinois.