CHULKA
LIVINGSTON — Violet H. Chulka, age 91 of Livingston, Illinois died on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Heritage Health in Staunton, Illinois. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 1 from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Livingston. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, April 1 at 11 a.m. at the Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Burial will be in the Spangle Cemetery near Livingston. To sign a guest book or to leave a private condolence please visit www.lesickofuneralhome.com