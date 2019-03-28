Obituary
LIVINGSTON — Violet H. Chulka, age 91 of Livingston, Illinois died on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Heritage Health in Staunton, Illinois. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 1 from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Livingston. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, April 1 at 11 a.m. at the Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Burial will be in the Spangle Cemetery near Livingston. To sign a guest book or to leave a private condolence please visit www.lesickofuneralhome.com
Funeral Home
Lesicko Funeral Home - Livingston
271 N 2nd Street P O Box 7
Livingston, IL 62058
618-637-2345
Funeral Home Details
Published in The Telegraph from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019
