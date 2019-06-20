GUCCIARDO
GILLESPIE — Violet B. Gucciardo, 91, of Gillespie, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 9:24 a.m. at her residence. Friends may call Saturday, June 22 from 9-10:30 a.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 22 at SS Simon & Jude Church in Gillespie. Burial will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery in Gillespie. Memorials can be made to SS Simon & Jude Altar Society or Macoupin County Animal Shelter. Online condolences may be left at www.kravanyafuneral.com.