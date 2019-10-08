ST.CHARLES — Violet Yaeger, 96, died at 5:54 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at The Landings of O'Fallon. Born Sept. 4, 1923 in Livingston, Illinois, she was the daughter of Theodore and Anna (Jacko) Minkanic.

She retired from the Alton School District as a remedial math and reading teacher and was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Bethalto, Illinois. She was an avid bowler and a huge St. Louis Cardinal fan. Stan Musial was her favorite Cardinal of all time. On Sept. 16, 1944 she married Victor Herbert Yaeger in Livingston, Illinois. He preceded her in death on Feb. 23, 2000.

Surviving are two daughters, Barbara (Bill) Schnarr of St. Charles, Missouri, and Vicki (David) Amstutz of O'Fallon, Missouri; one son, James (Jody) Yaeger of Mozier, Illinois; seven grandchildren, Bryan (Lisa) Roberts of St. Peters, Missouri, Amy (Mark) Delaney of St. Peters, Missouri, Allison (Tim Anselm) Roberts of Florissant, Missouri, Stephanie (Dan) Moran of St. Peters, Missouri, Lesley (Lanier) Shull of Charlotte, North Carolina, David (Elise) Schnarr of Raymore, Missouri, and Ron (Jena) Yaeger of Fairhope, Alabama; 17 great grandchildren; and a sister, Adeline Ernst of Sterling, Illinois. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four brothers and four sisters.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11 at Our Lady Queen of Peace in Bethalto. Father Tom Liebler will officiate. Burial will be at Alton Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Our Lady Queen of Peace or . Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.