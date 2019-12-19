MORO — Virgil Walter Winslow, 85, of Moro, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at his home with his family by his side.

He was born in Alton, Illinois, on March 23, 1934, the son of the late Walter and Katherine (McElroy) Winslow. He married Loretta (Thompson) on Nov. 30, 1956 in Alton. She preceded him in death on Feb. 13, 2003. He later married Vivian (Higgins) on April 29, 2006. She survives.

Virgil is a Veteran of the United States Navy, serving from 1951 to 1955, in the Korean Conflict on the USS Wright, in the Sea of Japan. He was also a conductor for Illinois Terminal and Norfolk Southern for 42 years. Virgil was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bethalto, Illinois, and a member of the Post 7678.

Along with his wife Vivian, he is survived by his children, Alan (Kathy) Winslow, Susan (David) Yeager, Missy (Mike) Marshall and Mark Valenti; seven grandchildren, Chris (Kristan) Winslow, Lisa Winslow, Jonah Yeager, Emmah Yeager, Travis Marshall, Sydney Marshall and Brooke (Josh) Jouett; two great-grandchild, Riley Farrow and Rhett Jouett; and siblings, Edward (Hazel) Winslow and Margaret Summers. Virgil will also be missed by a group of very close friends who were coffee buddies for years.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Loretta; his parents; siblings, Mary Deets, Barbara Winslow, Donald Winslow, Robert Winslow, Charlotte Winslow, Shirley Winslow and Kenneth Winslow.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m., at First Baptist Church of Bethalto. Tom Jaco will officiate. Burial will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Illinois Honor Flight.

