Virginia Baker

DOW — Virginia L. Baker, 85, passed away on July 2, 2020 at her home. She was born on Nov. 3, 1934 in Alton, Illinois, to Neville & Clara (Champlain) Carter.

Virginia worked as a clerk at the National Food Store.

She is survived by her son, Roy (Cindy) Baker of Dow, Illinois; her grandchildren, Roy (Nicholette) Baker, Jr. and Adam Baker; her great grandson, Elijah Baker; and her sister, Viola Brenner.

Virginia is preceded in death by parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Per her request, cremation took place and no services are to be held.

Arrangements by Alexander Funeral Home.