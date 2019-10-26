BETHALTO — Virginia Lea Boone, 87, died at 1:44 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at Cedarhurst of Bethalto, Illinois.

Born March 14, 1932 in Carrollton, Illinois, she was the daughter of Orville and Laura (Lovell) Gilmore. She worked as a legal assistant for Shell Oil Company. She married Bill Hilgers and he preceded her in death. She later married Robert Boone who also preceded her in death.

Surviving is a sister, Melinda Leady, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Kay Young and Helen Bazzell.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of memorial service at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton, Illinois. Burial will be private. Memorials may be made to Catholic Charities. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.