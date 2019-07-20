JERSEYVILLE — Virginia E. Compis, 97, of Godfrey, Illinois, died July 15, 2019 at St. Anthony's Hospital ER.

She was born on April 14, 1922 in Edwardsville to Steve and Cleo (Bunton) Swanciger. She was an office manager at AAA, and formerly worked at Owens Illinois. She was a member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville, Pan American Golf Association, and attended the Methodist Village Chapel.

She is survived by her son, Michael W. Compis, of Godfrey; grandchildren Jordan Compis and Jennifer Leamon; and great-grandchildren Brandon Monroe and Lauren Stewart. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Barbara Leamon in 1982, and her brother and sister-in-law Ralph (Velma) Swanciger.

Per her request, Virginia was cremated. Alexander and Gubser Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.