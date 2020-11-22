ALTON — Virginia Ralls Ryrie (Crivello), age 94, passed away on November 17, 2020 in Godfrey.

She was born on October 5, 1926 in Livingston County, Missouri the daughter of Walter C. Ralls and Pearl Collins Ralls. She graduated from Chillicothe, Mo. High School and the Chillicothe Business College. Following her graduation, she joined her sister, Helen, in Alton working at the Shell Oil Refinery.

While attending church, she met George M. Ryrie and they were married at the home of his parents, John A. and Elizabeth Ryrie, on September 13, 1947. After being stationed in Lake Charles, Louisiana during the Korean War, they returned to Alton.

She and George were married for 52 years until his death in 1999. She later married Eugene Crivello in November 2001 until his death in May 2013.

She was an active member of the Alton community. She served on the board of the White Cross Auxiliary, the Junior League of Greater Alton, the Alton Community Service League and was very active in her church.

She loved playing bridge and pinochle with her friends but her true passion was traveling. She was fortunate to have travelled all over the world including Kathmandu, Nepal, staying in a yurt in Mongolia and riding the trans-Siberian railway. But mostly she loved being a mother and a grandmother.

She is survived by her sister Joanne Anderson; children Sarah (James) Davis, Janet (Stephen) Biermann, Edward (Nancy) Ryrie; grandchildren Elizabeth (Greg) Goldman, Virginia (Richard Schmechel) Davis, Catherine (Kristen Smith ) Davis, Stephanie (Chris Vogl) Biermann, Sarah Jane Biermann, Rachel (Ben Abel) Biermann, Kristen (Matt Turkovic) Ryrie, Jennifer (Kevin) Stillman, John (Jenna Yungck Ryrie) Ryrie; great grandchildren Connor Jones, Aiden Bonds, Susannah and Warren Davis, Edward and Samuel Goldman, Max Vogl, Anneliese Biermann, Hailey Ryrie, Hannah Turkovic and Everly and Gracen Ryrie.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions there will be no service.

Her family wishes to extend its gratitude for the kindness of the staff at San Gabriel Memory Care of Godfrey who enriched the last days of her life.

Donations may be made to the White Cross Auxiliary, the Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation or to a charity of one's choice.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.