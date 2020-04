JERSEYVILLE — Virginia Lucille (Feyerabend) Egelhoff, 92, passed away at 12:16 a.m., Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Jerseyville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Jerseyville, Illinois.

This day would have been the 72nd Wedding Anniversary for her and her late husband, Clarence.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville is assisting the family with arrangements.