ALTON — Virginia Jo "Ginny" Ennis, 93, went to be with the Lord at 10:35 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at her home in Alton, with her daughter and caregiver of eight years, Barb, by her side.

She was born April 2, 1927, in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of Dwight L. and Christine R. (Wiley) Moody.

On Dec. 20, 1947, she married Calvin Ennis at Calvary Baptist Church in Alton. To this union four children were born: Barb, Bill, Brady and Paulette.

Ginny and Cal built their first home on Union School Road. They later bought property on Humbert Road, where they resided for almost 70 years, living first in the original farmhouse and then built the home where she resided until she went to be the Lord.

She was a 50-year member of Brown Street Baptist Church where she taught junior high school girls and, later, toddlers in Sunday school and had the pleasure of teaching her own two grandsons. She then became a member of Heartland Baptist Church, in Alton, until her passing.

Ginny was a homemaker and worked as a secretary for various businesses, including Millers Mutual Insurance.

Surviving are two daughters, Barbara "Barb" (Ennis) Laslie, of Godfrey, and Paulette Ennis, of Bloomingdale, Illinois. Also surviving are two grandsons, David Laslie (Christopher Roberts), of Belleville, and Shaun Laslie (Laura), of Godfrey, three great grandchildren, Caden, Alaina and Abigail Laslie, one brother, Ted Moody (Mary), and one sister, Pauline Scheurer.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, William "Bill" and Brady Ennis, a son-in-law, David Laslie, and a sister, Joyce Moody.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, graveside services will be private at Fosterburg Cemetery. Reverend Alex Melton and Chaplain Jason Pierce will officiate.

Memorials may be made to Brown Street Baptist Church, Heartland Baptist Church, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Alzheimer's Association.

The family would like to thank BJC Hospice workers, especially Nikki, Hannah, Mike, Jason and Joyce, and lifelong family friends, Linda and Pat, who helped as sitters.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.