Virginia Forehand
1929 - 2020
BETHALTO — Virginia E. Forehand, 90, passed away at 3:35 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born on Nov. 8, 1929 in Litchfield, Illinois, the daughter of the former Mary Ethyl Lyons and Dominic P. Rolando.

She married David Warren Forehand on Jan. 14, 1950, at SS Simon and Jude Catholic Church in Gillespie, Illinois.

Virginia was a homemaker and also worked outside of their home. She was the Parish Secretary for Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto, Illinois, for 20 years. She was a very active member of OLQP. She was a Cardinal Fan, enjoyed water skiing, fishing, traveling, and most of all she loved spending time with her family, her church and "Marble Head" friends.

She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Larry Forehand formerly of Rosewood Heights, Illinois, Janice and Bob Andrews of Danville, Illinois, and Donna and Paul Myer of Moro, Illinois; five grandchildren, Amy and Andrew Weaver of Herrin, Illinois, Julie and Ariele Forehand of Herrin, Illinois, Anthony Ritz and Andrew Boettger of Harrison, New Jersey, Ryan Cooper and Laura Lamm of Ashville, North Carolina, Andrew Myer of Moro, Matthew Andrews of St. Louis, Missouri, and Geena Andrews of L.A., California; three great-grandchildren, Katie, Jake and Tessa Weaver; her brother, John L. and Romayne Rolando of Petersburg, Illinois; nieces, Sara and Candace Rolando of Sherman, Illinois; Tammy Rolando of Springfield, Illinois, Heather and Mark Morrell of Riverton, Illinois, and Nicole Horner of Riverton, Illinois; and nephew, Justin Rolando of Springfield.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her sister, Sister Jonette Rolando, RSM; her daughter-in-law, Dorothy Forehand; and her sister-in-law, Betty Lee Forehand.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto, Illinois, with Father Tom Liebler as the celebrant. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.

A private Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials may be made to Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church and/or School, or for Memorial Masses.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home
727 E Bethalto Blvd
Bethalto, IL 62010
(618) 377-4000
