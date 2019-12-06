JERSEYVILLE — Virginia M. Goodall, 91, of Jerseyville, Illinois, (formerly of Kane, Illinois) died on Dec. 4, 2019 at Jerseyville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Jerseyville.

Born in Kane, on May 11, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Jesse M. and Catherine (Keaney) Cone.

On Feb. 28, 1948 she married Clyde Francis Goodall and he preceded her in death on Dec. 16, 2003.

Surviving are her children, Leona Woolsey of Kane, Michael (wife Debbie) Goodall of Franklin, Tennesse, Pat (wife Valeria) Goodall of Carrollton, Illinois, and Jannette Goodall of Austin, Texas; grandchildren, Michelle (Jeremy) Reiter, Cindy (Troy) Cowell, Brian Woolsey, and Kristina (Charles) Clements; great-grandchildren, Katherine Woolsey, Joshua, Kristian, Kassandra Reiter and Ethan Cowell; also great-great grandchildren, Elijah and Aubrey Copeland, and Cora Trokey.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; daughter Katherine and son-in-law Hollan T. Woolsey; granddaughter, Jennifer Goodall; and a sister, Mary Estes.

Virginia had worked at the old shoe factory in Jerseyville, as a nurse's aide and as a door greeter at Walmart in Jerseyville. She loved cooking, travelling including visiting family in Ireland, crocheting, pets gardening and growing strawberries with her husband and especially her family. She will be missed.

Visitation will be on Sunday Dec. 8, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton.

Funeral services will be held at Faith Baptist Church in Carrollton on Monday Dec. 9, at 10 a.m. with burial to follow in Hickory Grove Cemetery in Wrights, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to the Activity Fund of Jerseyville Nursing and Rehabilitation. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.