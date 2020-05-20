Virginia Gurley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALTON — Virginia A. Gurley, 94, passed away at 11:34 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born Dec. 4, 1925 in Jonesboro, Arkansas, she was a daughter of Fred and Hassie (Horn) Polston. She married David W. Gurley Jan. 22, 1943 in St. Louis, Missouri. He preceded her in death May 27, 1998. Virginia loved to quilt and enjoyed bowling. She was a former member of the Pythian Sisters. Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Patrick and Rebecca Gurley of Alton, Illinois; grandchildren, Jennifer, Christina, and David; several great grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Polston; a brother-in-law, L.D. Allen; and several nieces. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Louise Allen, Sis Tomelson, Ruth Fields and Ruby Rogers; and three brothers, Jack, Kenneth and Earl Polston. Due to the current crowd restrictions, private services with burial at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, Illinois, will be held. Professional services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
PAYNIC HOME FOR FUNERALS - EAST ALTON
618 EAST AIRLINE DR
East Alton, IL 62024
618-259-5320
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved