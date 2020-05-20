ALTON — Virginia A. Gurley, 94, passed away at 11:34 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born Dec. 4, 1925 in Jonesboro, Arkansas, she was a daughter of Fred and Hassie (Horn) Polston. She married David W. Gurley Jan. 22, 1943 in St. Louis, Missouri. He preceded her in death May 27, 1998. Virginia loved to quilt and enjoyed bowling. She was a former member of the Pythian Sisters. Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Patrick and Rebecca Gurley of Alton, Illinois; grandchildren, Jennifer, Christina, and David; several great grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Polston; a brother-in-law, L.D. Allen; and several nieces. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Louise Allen, Sis Tomelson, Ruth Fields and Ruby Rogers; and three brothers, Jack, Kenneth and Earl Polston. Due to the current crowd restrictions, private services with burial at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, Illinois, will be held. Professional services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from May 20 to May 21, 2020.