VIRGINIA JOHNSON

GODFREY — Virginia Johnson, 80, passed away peacefully at 5:47 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 surrounded by her daughters.

She was born on December 3, 1938 in Sorento, IL, the daughter of George & Fern (Price) Chesnut.

Virginia married William A. Johnson on February 24, 1956 in Alton. He precedes her in death.

She is survived by two brothers; Robert (Gloria) Chesnut of St. Louis, George (Cleda) Chesnut of Litchfield, four daughters; Donna Holley of Waynesville, NC, Stasia (John) Meierotto of Brighton, IL, Micah Barnes of Godfrey, Julia (Jay) Ringering of Litchfield, ten grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Hospital and/or Central Institute for the Deaf.

