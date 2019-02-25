MONAHAN
MARYVILLE — Virginia Louise Monahan, 87, of Maryville, Illinois passed away at 10:20 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville. In celebration of her life, visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Wednesday, Feb. 27 from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the Oasis Women's Center in Alton and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.