GODFREY — Virginia M. Stauffer Morgan, 91, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at 8:03 p.m. at Alton Memorial Hospital.

She was born on July 21, 1928, in Loraine, Illinois, the daughter of Earl and Mabel (Glance) Wilcox. She married Donald Earl Stauffer in Loraine and he preceded her in death in 1976. Virginia then married Victor Dean Morgan in Alton on Dec. 26, 1981 and he also preceded her in death.

Virginia was a member of the Emmanuel Free Methodist Church in Alton and was very active within the church. She enjoyed doing yard work, shopping, hosting family gatherings and talking on the phone with family and friends. She liked to listen to the St. Louis Cardinal games and loved the holidays and decorating for them. Virginia enjoyed spending time with family and was very proud of her three daughters, grandchildren, and her great grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Debbie Hubbard (Selby) of Normal, Illinois, Pamela Steele of Godfrey, and Cheryl Kay (John) of Clearwater, Florida; six grandchildren, D.J. Hubbard (Katie), Dan Hubbard (Kaetlyn), Shaina Eckhouse, Damon Steele (Michele), Nathan Schiller, and Bailey Kay; six great-grandchildren, Zoè, Oliver, Ben, James, Frances, Emory, Ethan, Mason, and Aubrey; along with several sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Donald and Victor; a daughter, Diane Stauffer; a grandson, Erik Hubbard; and a brother, William Wilcox.

Per her wishes cremation rites were accorded. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

Memorials may be made to or the .

An online condolence and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.