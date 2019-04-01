Obituary
Virginia Parker


GRANITE CITY — Virginia Parker, 97 of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 2 from 5-8 p.m. at Irwin Chapel in Granite City. In celebration of Virginia's life, services will be held on Wednesday, April 3 at 10 a.m. at Word of Life Tabernaclein Granite City. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, Illinois. Memorial donations are suggested to Word of Life Tabernacle.
