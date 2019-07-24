VIRGINIA SMITH

BETHALTO — Virginia Smith, age 101, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Bethalto Care Center with her family by her side.

She was born Jan. 12, 1918, in Faith, South Dakota, the daughter of Washington M. and Ida (Roderfeld) Law.She married John H. Smith in Cape Girardeu, Missouri on Jan. 8, 1938 and he preceded her in death in June of 2000.

Virginia was active with the Girl Scouts, both as a leader and at the district level. She was a member of the PTA, as well as the Volunteer Fire Department in Cottage Hills. Virginia enjoyed gardening, sewing, and quilting. Her greatest joys were spending time with her family.

She is survived by four children, Cherrill Kimbro of Waggoner, Illinois, Donna Tarrant of Godfrey, Illinois, Forrest and Linda Smith of Alton, Illinois, and Neill Smith and his fiancée, Debria Davitz of Riverton, Illinois; a sister, Letha Newell of Godfrey; nine grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

In addition to her husband, John; she is preceded in death by her parents; two sons-in-law, George Kimbro and Donald Tarrant; a daughter-in-law, Sandy Smith; a brother, Curtis Law; a brother-in-law, Ed Newell; a sister-in-law, Helen Law; and a granddaughter, Melanie Raleigh.

A private family service will be held Saturday, July 27 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.

Burial will take place in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com