Virginia Stilwell

ALTON — Virginia A. Stilwell, 74, of Alton, passed away Sept. 18, 2020, at her home.

She was born Dec. 5, 1945, in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of the late John T. and Helen Fitzgerald Sr. She married Richard Stilwell Sr. Oct. 17, 1964, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, in Alton. He preceded her in death Sept. 9, 2019.

Virginia worked for the Alton Public School District Food Service for 20 years, retiring in 1995. She was very active with Boy Scout Explorer Post 7 for many years. Virginia's greatest joys were her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, campfires, Cardinals baseball, and her weekly lunches with family and friends.

Virginia is survived by her three children and their spouses: Ann and Joseph Mudd, of Gridley, Susan and Kerry Brown, of Bethalto, and Rick and Shannon Stilwell, of Brighton; four siblings and their spouses: John and Karen Fitzgerald, of Alton, Patricia and Jack Schwaab, of Godfrey, William and Linda Fitzgerald, of Godfrey, and Daniel and Nonie Fitzgerald, of Alton; five grandchildren and their spouses: Jennifer Mudd, Christopher and Kristin Brown, Andrew Brown, Kathryn Mudd, and Alex Stilwell; four great-granddaughters: Samantha, Ella, Taylor and Hazel Brown; and, many other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Fitzgerald.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, 50 people or less will be allowed at the visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home, in Godfrey.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at St. Mary's Church, in Alton with Fr. Benjamin Unachukwo OMV officiating. COVID restrictions will be observed and facial coverings are required.

Burial will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Senior Services Plus or OSF Hospice.

