1/1
Virginia Torbitt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ROLLA, Missouri — Virginia Mae Torbitt, 88, of Rolla, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

She was born in Scottsville, Illinois, on Dec. 30, 1931, to the late William Smith and Opal (Dunn) Smith Clark.

In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by three husbands, Carl Locklear, Calvin Hill and Lowell Torbitt; two brothers, Donald and Roy Smith; and two grandchildren, Kenneth Locklear and Rebecca Kletz.

She will be dearly missed by her surviving family who includes six children, Linda Locklear, of Wood River, Illinois, Joseph Locklear and wife Charlotte, of Bethalto, Illinois, Jeanne Locklear, of Columbia, Missouri, Bessie Windle and husband Larry, of Rolla, Missouri, David Hill and wife Suki, of Belton, Texas, and John Hill, of Portage, Indiana; 13 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; and, other extended family members and dear friends.

A graveside service for Virginia will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at the Rolla City Cemetery.

A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the graveside beginning at noon Monday at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla.

Memorial contributions in Virginia's memory are suggested to the Shriner's Children's Hospital.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved