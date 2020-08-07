Virginia Torbitt

ROLLA, Missouri — Virginia Mae Torbitt, 88, of Rolla, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

She was born in Scottsville, Illinois, on Dec. 30, 1931, to the late William Smith and Opal (Dunn) Smith Clark.

In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by three husbands, Carl Locklear, Calvin Hill and Lowell Torbitt; two brothers, Donald and Roy Smith; and two grandchildren, Kenneth Locklear and Rebecca Kletz.

She will be dearly missed by her surviving family who includes six children, Linda Locklear, of Wood River, Illinois, Joseph Locklear and wife Charlotte, of Bethalto, Illinois, Jeanne Locklear, of Columbia, Missouri, Bessie Windle and husband Larry, of Rolla, Missouri, David Hill and wife Suki, of Belton, Texas, and John Hill, of Portage, Indiana; 13 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; and, other extended family members and dear friends.

A graveside service for Virginia will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at the Rolla City Cemetery.

A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the graveside beginning at noon Monday at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla.

Memorial contributions in Virginia's memory are suggested to the Shriner's Children's Hospital.