MARYVILLE — Virginia E. Young, 96, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Liberty Village in Maryville, Illinois. She had resided at Morningside of Godfrey for seven years.

She was born March 20, 1923, in Summersville, Missouri, the daughter of George and Josephine (Mitchell) Huskey. She married Edward Young April 27, 1943, in El Paso, Texas, and he preceded her in death Jan. 20, 2004.

She is survived by a son and his wife, Terry and Gaye Young, of Edwardsville, Illinois (formerly of Brighton, Illinois); two grandchildren, Justin Young and Amber and David Kennedy; two great grandchildren, Anneliese Kennedy and Amelie Kennedy; two sisters, Bonnie Ament, of Summersville, and Ailene Kelly, of Granite City, Illinois; and, several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Edward, she is preceded in death by her parents, three sisters and one brother.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home, in Godfrey, Illinois, with Rev. Michael Southcombe officiating.

Burial will take place in Brighton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , , or to a .