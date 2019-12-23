EAST ALTON — Vivian M. Holland, 92, passed away 5:35 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born Sept,. 27, 1927 in Eldorado, Illinois, the daughter of Franklin and Ruth (Uselton) Mitchell.

She had worked in the Shot Shell Division of Winchester, Illinois, for the the Oliin Corporation for 20 years and at VIP Manor in Wood River, Illinois, for eight years.

She married Wilbur Lawrence and later, Burt Holland. Both preceded her in death.

Surviving are a son, Terry Lawrence of Plano, Texas; three grandchildren, Shannon Lawrence, Shea Lawrence-Martin, Dakota Lawrence; and six great grandchildren.

Her parents; husbands; son, Rick Lawrence; and brother, Edward Mitchell preceded in death.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 28, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.

Rev. Richard Newcom will officiate.