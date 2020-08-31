1/
Vivian Westhoff
GODFREY — Vivian F. Westhoff, 97, passed away 8:49 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 at Jerseyville Manor.

Born Nov. 15, 1922 in Hartford, Illinois, she was the daughter of Clifford and Kathryn (Kirkpatrick) Wisdom.

She had worked as a secretary in the traffic department of the Olin Corporation for 28 years before retiring.

On Aug. 24, 1946 in Roxana, Illinois, she married Edwin E. Westhoff. He died April 9, 1990.

Surviving are a daughter, Jimmie Jean "Jeane" (Paul) Steinkuehler of Godfrey, Illinois; grandchildren, Clark (Linda) Frye, Craig (Gina) Frye; four great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and sister, Kathleen Wisdom of Godfrey.

Preceding in death were her parents; husband; brother, Warren Wisdom; and sisters, Irene Hagen, Edna Keber, Alberta Sandstrom, Lois Summers and Lillian Hay.

Graveside services and burial will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 2 at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Marks Mortuary
633 E Lorena Ave
Wood River, IL 62095
(618) 254-5544
Memories & Condolences

August 31, 2020
Vivian was my bestfriend. (77 year age difference but she didnt care). It was a pleasure taking care of her the last two years at the manor. She was my sunshine on my darkest days. I will love her forever and always.
Josie Prough
Friend
