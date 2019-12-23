GODFREY — Vonda K. Isiminger, age 46, formerly of Pennsylvania, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at Integrity Healthcare of Godfrey, Illinois.

She was born Jan. 12, 1973, in Hanover, Pennsylvania, the daughter of David and Jean (Reinhart) Morse.

Vonda had worked at Brockie Pharmacy in Pennsylvania as a Pharmacy Tech. She enjoyed listening to audio books. Her greatest joys were visiting with others and spending time with her children.

She is survived by her father, David Morse of Florissant, Missouri; two children, Destiny Morse and Andrew Isiminger, both of Godfrey; two sisters; and one brother.

She is preceded in death by her mother; and two sisters.

Cremation rites will be accorded at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.

