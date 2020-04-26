WOOD RIVER — Lieutenant Corporal Wallace L. Locke Jr. passed away at his home at 4 p.m. April 24, 2020.

"Wally", as he was known by many, was born and raised in Wood River, Illinois, and graduated from East Alton-Wood River Community High School, where he loved playing football and was an outstanding athlete, excelling in all sports. After high school, he served in his beloved Marine Corps during the Vietnam era from 1967 to 1969. He was a decorated combat veteran, receiving several medals including a Bronze Star with combat "V" and a Purple Heart.

Wally was a family man and always put his family first. His appearance was intimidating but, he was a generous, kind and jolly soul. He told the best stories with a contagious laugh. He loved riding his Harleys and was definitely "a lady's man". He was an animal lover and donated generously to The Humane Society. He was a proud Marine who was always compassionate and had a soft spot for the less fortunate. He never met a stranger and always made an unforgettable impression on anyone who was fortunate to cross paths with him.

He was the son of Mary L. and Sgt. Wallace L. Locke Sr., both deceased.

Surviving are a sister, Jana (Dennis) McKinney of Wood River; children, Wallace C. Locke of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Christopher B. Locke and finance', Robin K. Ingersoll of Rosewood Heights, Illinois; adopted daughter, Samantha O'Daniell of Wood River; grandchildren, Ramsey D. Locke, Dakota N. Locke, Alex C. Dorman, Brandon C. Locke, Paxton L. Osmoe, Scarlett Orlandini and Alissa R. Maness.

A closed private service will be held at Marks Mortuary in Wood River with burial in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no public services will be held at this time. A memorial service will be at a later date at the Wood River VFW.