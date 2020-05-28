COTTAGE HILLS — Walter F. Gleason, Sr., 72, passed away 12:28 p.m., May 26, 2020 at his residence. Born in Alton, Illinois, on Sept. 7, 1947, he was the son of Edward Walter Gleason and Eleanora (McClanahan) Baehler. He had worked as an over the road truck driver before retiring in 1993. On March 19, 1983 in Alton, he married Shelia Rodgers. She survives. Surviving also are his children, Walter Gleason, Jr. and Andrew (Tonya) Gleason both of East Alton, and Brian Gleason, James Gleason, Michael (Sheila) Gleason, William (Tara) Gleason, Darrel Gleason all of Wood River, Illinois, also Fredrick (Sara) Gleason of Carrollton, Illinois; grandchildren, Aaron (Cinta) Gleason, Cody Gleason, Rebecca Gleason, Tenley Gleason, Cinda Gleason, Katelynn Gleason, Izzy Gleason, Zach Gleason, Mikey Gleason, Jr., Gabby Gleason, Kristin Edwards, Paige Gleason, Christian Gleason, Caleb Gleason, Ashley Popielewski, April Gleason, Annabelle Gleason, Abigail Gleason, William Gleason, Jr., Traci Gleason, Tiffany Gleason, Wyatt Gleason, Nick Gleason, Chloe Gleason, Ashton Gleason, Keaton Gleason, Izzabella "Peanut" Gleason, Will Hall, Shyann Hall, David Hall, Anthony Hall, Brenden Gleason, Logan Gleason and Michael Gleason; great grandchildren, Ashton "AJ", Skylee, Kolton, Arieanna, Brooklyn "Rose", Skyelynn, Gavin "Charlie", Sophia, Chevelle, Levi, Heath, Riley, Remington, Cora, Amelia, Kaden, Connor, Nathan "Nate Dog", Cereniti and Raelynne; brothers, Norvell (Mary) Gleason of East Alton, and Edward (Janice) Gleason of Cottage Hills, Illinois; sisters, Nancy (R.C.) Cherry and Mattie Price both of Cottage Hills, and Mildred Zappa of Wood River. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John H. Gleason, Sr; and sister, Alma Gleason. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from May 28 to May 29, 2020.