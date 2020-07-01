ALTON — Walter G. Hunt departed this life on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital. He was born July 7, 1924, in Alton, Illinois, and raised in Brighton, Illinois.

Upon graduating from Brighton High School he enlisted in the US Army, serving as an infantryman in Europe during WW2. He engaged in combat with Patton's 3rd Army in France at Metz and marched to the Battle of the Bulge, as well as fighting in Germany.

After the war, the GI Bill financed his BS in Biochemistry at Blackburn College.

In 1948, he married Eleanor Joanne Fischer; they relocated to Columbus, Ohio, where he completed his PhD in Biochemistry at the Ohio State University.

When Walter was hired by the Research and Development dept. of Anheuser-Busch, Inc., they moved to Bridgeton, Missouri, to raise their children near their extended families. He was employed there until his retirement in 1986.

A talented carpenter and clockmaker who could build or repair almost anything related to a home or car, Walter also loved computers, cameras, baking bread, growing tomatoes, classical music, and opera. He and Joanne traveled throughout the US, Europe, and the Caribbean in their golden years. After Joanne's death in 2001, he resided at the Asbury (Methodist) Village in Godfrey, Illinois, until his death.

Walter was a loving and devoted friend; and family man who always put the needs of others first.

He will be greatly missed by his daughter and son-in-law, Kim (Hunt) and David Rosen; his two grandchildren, Anne and Tom; his sisters-in-law, Janet Lee and Vena Fischer; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Walter and Helen Hunt; his wife, Joanne; his son, Patrick; his four siblings, Gertrude Lucker, May Wilson, Shirley Haycraft, and Bill Hunt; and his dear companion, Elizabeth (Bebe) Pirtle.

Anderson Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with funeral arrangements. A private family graveside service will take place in Brighton Cemetery.

Walter's family extends special thanks to the staffs of Asbury Village and Absolute Healthcare for their compassionate care.