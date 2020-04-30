ALTON — Walter (Walt) Conrad Kassler, 81 years of age, died at his residence in Alton, Illinois, on Friday, April 17th, 2020 at 7:53 p.m. after battling metastatic cancer. He leaves his wife of 42 years, Carmen (Ballesteros) Kassler; his daughters, Debbie and husband Kevin Cross, and Kathy and husband Marc Lile; his sons, James Kassler and wife Susannah, Wally Kassler, Josh Kassler and wife Samantha, Dave Aromando and Partner Eric, and Jeff Cole; his sister, Jeanette Gallup; his brothers-in-law, Jack Vohradsky, Dr. Aristides Ballesteros, Elliott Ballesteros (Lily); his sister-in-law, Aris Ballesteros (Macario); his 12 grandchildren, Natasha Mares, Nicole Trahan, Tyler Kassler, Aidan Cross, Claire Cross, Samantha Lile, Abigail Lile, Olivia Lile, Jayde Kassler, Izabel Kassler, Chance Owen, and Samantha Burns; his nieces; his great-grandchildren; many close friends; and his beloved pet, Lindo. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Kassler and Adele Deutschman; his sister, Peggy Vohradsky; his Brother-in-law, Don Gallup; and his nephew, Don Gallup Jr. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on Feb. 2, 1939 to Walter and Adele (Deutschman) Kassler and had two sisters Peggy and Jeanette. He joined the Airforce in 1961 where he was a Pharmacy Technician. During his time in the Airforce, he was stationed in Korea and Panama where he met his wife in 1976. He Retired from the Airforce after 20 years and worked for Kroger and Schnucks and later retired from the Illinois State Mental Hospital in Alton after 10 years. After his retirement, he worked with his wife in her home daycare as a bookkeeper and childcare provider and was lovingly referred to as "Abuelo". During his free time, he enjoyed playing games with family (especially Acquire), watching the St. Louis Cardinals and gardening. He also loved playing cards with his friends at the Alton and Bethalto, Illinois, Senior Citizen Centers.



