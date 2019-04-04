LEGETTE
COTTAGE HILLS — Walter H. LeGette, age 69, of Cottage Hills, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at his home with his family by his side. Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 9 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m. at Bethalto Church of God. Burial will take place in Mount Hope Cemetery in Florence, South Carolina. Memorials may be made to Community Hope Center or to Alton VFW#1308 Ritual Team. Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com