WALTER LEGETTE

COTTAGE HILLS — Walter H. LeGette, age 69, of Cottage Hills, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at his home with his family by his side.

Walter was born Oct. 23, 1949, in Florence, SC, the son of Ray LeGette and Margaret Godbold. He proudly served his country in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam era.

Walter had worked as a welder for Dome Railway in Wood River for 33 years. He was a member of the Bethalto Church of God where he served as a member of the security team and coordinated the church's Veteran's Day services. Walter performed many mission trips around the world through the Gideons and donated his spare time to assisting at the Community Hope Center in Alton where he delivered food to people in need. Walter will always be remembered for his willingness to help anyone who asked him for help. His greatest joys were spending time with his family, especially his granddaughters, and friends.

He is survived by three children and their spouses, Adam and Taryn LeGette of E. Alton, Alicia LeGette of Wood River, and Heather and Tim Pruett of Pensacola, FL; five grandchildren, Milla, Isabella, Emalee, Erica, and Taylor; and many friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, including two brothers, Edwin and Ernest, and his twin sister, Cynthia Bullock.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 3 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 pm at Bethalto Church of God.

Military Services and burial will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery in Florence, SC, later in the week.

Memorials may be made to Community Hope Center or to Alton VFW#1308 Ritual Team. Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com