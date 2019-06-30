GODFREY — Walter H. McDonald, 98, passed away at 6:39 a.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019, at OSF St. Anthony's Hospital.

He was one of the few remaining members of The Greatest Generation. He was born on Feb. 18, 1921, in Richview, Illinois to Willis F. McDonald and Rita Rice McDonald.

He married Martha Dorothea Vaupel on Dec. 24, 1943 in Carbondale, Illinois. They enjoyed nearly 70 years together before her death in 2011. He was also preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Conrad and Frank McDonald and two sisters Elizabeth Knoloff and Dora Margaret McDonald who died in infancy.

His survivors include three sons and their wives, Alan (Sandy) in Brighton, John (Vicki) in North Fort Myers, Florida, and Brian (Cathy) in Metamora. Other survivors include three grandsons, Robert, Bradley and Cameron; one granddaughter, Heather, two great-granddaughters, Liliana and Brooklyn; and one great-grandson Quintin.

He was a veteran of World War II, serving with the Army Air Force. He flew 35 missions over Germany from the 8th Air Force in England. He was training to go to the Pacific arena to fly missions over Japan when the war came to a close.

His life's work was in education. He earned a bachelor's and master's degree from SIU in Carbondale, and a master's and PhD at the University of Illinois. He taught two years at the high school in Vandalia, Illinois; six years at Austin Peay University in Clarksville, Tennessee; and 24 years at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston before retiring in 1982.

After retiring, he taught part time at Eastern for five years, served as an officer of the Annuitants Association at Eastern, as secretary of the Charleston Food Pantry Committee, and also as secretary of the RSVP organization in Coles County. In the summer of 2000, he moved to the United Methodist Village of Godfrey where he wrote a history of UMVG, served four years as president of the Resident Council and five more years as Resident Ambassador.

Per Walter's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday July 1 at the United Methodist Village of Godfrey Chapel.

Memorials may be made to the United Methodist Village of Godfrey or The Baby Fold (thebabyfold.org).