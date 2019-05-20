WALTER RENKEN

ALTON — Walter John Renken Jr., 72, passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital with his family by his side. Born Oct. 30, 1946 in Alton, Illinois, he was the son of Walter John and Harriett (Black) Renken.

Mr. Renken retired from the Alton Telegraph as a night production manager on June 7, 2013. On April 1, 1981 he married the former Margaret E. Bierbaum in Alton. She survives.

Also surviving is a daughter, Martha (Alex) Pfister of Chicago, three sons, Scott (Linda) Renken of Oakville, Missouri, John (Jessica) Renken of Ballwin, Missouri, and Kenny Renken of Creve Coeur, Missouri, 11 grandchildren, three great grandchildren, one sister, Harriette (David) Schmick of Salisbury, Maryland and Tammy Hatcher of Godfrey, Illinois who was the fiancé' of his son Thomas who preceded him in death. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Thomas Renken, and a brother, Bill Renken.

Walter was a kind and generous soul who will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of memorial service at noon Wednesday, May 22 at Evangelical United Church of Christ, 1212 W Homer M Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035. Reverend Jerry MeCaskey will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Hope Rescue Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 397, Godfrey, IL 62035. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com