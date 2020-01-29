ALTON — Walter H. Stark, 87, passed away at 7:39 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at his home.

He was born on Feb. 17, 1932 in Wood River, Illinois, a son of Walter Ray and Lucille (Horton) Stark.

On Jan. 3, 1953 Walter married Patte Kocher at the College Avenue Presbyterian Church in Alton, Illinois. She preceded him in death on Jan. 13, 2017.

Walter was a graduate of Wood River High School in 1949, he then served his country in the United States Coast Guard as a Quarter Master 2nd Class during the Korean Conflict. After serving in the Coast Guard, Walter attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale, and graduated in 1957.

He then worked at Mississippi Lime for 41 years, and retired in 1996 as a Vice President of Sales. He enjoyed traveling, fly fishing, shooting trap and sporting clays, goose hunting; and spending time with his grandchildren and family at Bennett Springs, Missouri. Walter was a lifetime member of College Avenue Presbyterian Church, and most recently attended the Evangelical United Church of Christ. He was a member of the Sportsman's Club, Ducks Unlimited, and Trout Unlimited.

Walter is survived by three children and their spouses, Christi and John Duggan of Godfrey, Illinois, Jill and Bob Eschbach of Alton, and Robert and Katie Stark of Arkansas; seven grandchildren and their spouses, Brett and Raquel Eschbach, Kasey Oglesby, Kari and Greg Carollo, Amanda and Rob Schweiker, Andrew Duggan, Savannah Stark, and Cheyenne Stark; three great-grandchildren, Regan Eschbach, Harper Eschbach and Brylee Narro; a brother and sister-in- law, Jim and Kathy Stark; and many other relatives and friends.

Walter was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patte; and a sister and brother-in-law, June and Gene Rice.

Per Walter's request cremation rites will be accorded.

A Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon at the Evangelical United Church of Christ in Godfrey.

Memorials may be made to the Evangelical United Church of Christ or 5 A's Animal Shelter.

