ST. LOUIS — Walter T. Neumann, 87, of Bethalto, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

He was born November 20, 1931, in Bethalto, the son of Walter and Violet (Wiley) Neumann. He married LaVerne Hunter on August 14, 1954, and she survives.

Walter was a carpenter for over sixty years. He served on the Bethalto Zoning Board. Walter also volunteered with the Bethalto Historical Museum and donated several items as well. His hobbies included a love for trains, reading, traveling, camping, and gardening. His greatest joys were spending time with his family and grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, LaVerne; he is survived by two daughters and their husbands, Tammy and Bob Masiero of Cottage Hills, and Pamela and Gary Sanner of Bunker Hill; a sister, Donna Piro of East Alton; six grandchildren and their spouses, Brent, Ashley and Johnathon, Kayla and Justin, Megan and Matt, Eric, and Andrew; and three great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Oma Heepke; a brother, Thomas Neumann; and a nephew, Tommy Neumann.

A private family funeral service will be held at Concordia Lutheran Church in Cottage Hills with interment taking place in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Concordia Lutheran Church.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.

