JERSEYVILLE — Wanda Jean Baldwin, 85, of Jerseyville, Illinois, died at 3:58 a.m., Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Willow Rose Rehab and Health Care in Jerseyville. She was born in Alton, Illinois, on Aug. 6, 1934, and was the daughter of Paul and Dorothy (Batdorf) Whittington. A loving wife, mom and grandma, Wanda was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star #1018 of Alton, where she had served as their Past Worthy Matron. She married Kenneth Leroy Baldwin on Aug. 29, 1952 in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, and together they have shared 66 years of marriage. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth L. Baldwin of Jerseyville; a daughter and son in-law, Kena Lynn and John Zimmer of Brighton, Illinois; four grandchildren, Nicholas, Chantel, Starlia and Kenneth; 18 great-grandchildren; and two half brothers, Robert Leiner of Otterville, Illinois, and Larry Leiner of Godfrey, Illinois. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Kevin Lee Baldwin on April 20, 1997; a brother, Jack Whittington; and a half sister, Pauline Hellemeyer. Cremation has taken place, and services will be announced at a later date, with inurnment taking place in the Upper Alton Cemetery. Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville is in charge of the arrangements. Memories may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com.

Published in The Telegraph from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
