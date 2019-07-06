GODFREY — Wanda Yvonne Graves, 82, died at 5:55 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born Feb. 2, 1937 in Alton, she was the daughter of William and Winona (Stanton) Miller. Mrs. Graves was a homemaker/caregiver and a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ in Godfrey.

She married Donald B. Tongay on January 22, 1962 in Alton. He preceded her in death on Aug. 25, 1994. She married Ray M. Graves on March 14, 1998 in Alton. He survives.

Also surviving is her daughter, Susan Pelhank (Keith) of South Haven, MI; son, Bill Tongay (Amy) of Edwardsville; Ray's children, Linda Gallup of Alton, and Timothy Ray Graves (Susan) of Poulsbo, WA; and 12 grandchildren, Zachary, Emily, and Jacob Tongay, Scott (Any) Pelhark, Rachel (Jordan) Fleig, Kristen and Breeanne Furgason, Benjamin and Margot Graves, Jeremy, Jocelyn and Jordan Gallup.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Daniel Furgason and Robert Tongay.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Pastor Jordan Fleig will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to Evangelical United Church of Christ.

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.