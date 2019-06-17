HULSER

GODFREY — Wanda C. Hulser, 92, died at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at her son's home in Godfrey, Illinois. Born Sept. 5, 1926 in Alton, Illinois, she was the son of Albert and Susan (Goodnight) Maul.

She was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey and had worked in customer service with Alton Square Mall. On June 15, 1964 she married Robert Hulser in St. Louis, Missouri. He preceded her in death.

Surviving are two sons, Donald Harvey of Godfrey and Steven Harvey (Lori) of Godfrey, two grandchildren, Donna Neel (Steven) of Jacksonville, Florida, and Jeremiah Harvey (Chantel) of Godfrey, five great grandchildren, Craig Neel, Anna Neel, Alexandria Harvey, Allyson Harvey, Steven Harvey, and one great-great granddaughter, Leah Grace Neel, and one sister, Dorothy Maeger of Alton. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by six brothers, Norman Maul, Father William Maul, Verlin Maul, Albert Maul Jr., Walter Maul, and Harry Maul, and two sisters, Marjorie Henschel and LaVerne Sellier.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 20 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A memorial mass will be at 1o a.m. on Friday, June 21 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Ambrose Church Building Fund. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com