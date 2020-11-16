1/1
Wanda Sommers
ROXANA — Wanda Ruth Sommers, 84, of Roxana, Illinois, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon, Illinois.

She was born March 5, 1936 in Puxico, Missouri, she was the daughter of Carlos and Lula (Hodge) Potter.

Ruth worked in the payroll department of Con Agra for 30 years, retiring in 1998.

She most loved spending time with her family, especially when that time included music, fishing or Cardinal's baseball.

Ruth enjoyed any time with her grandchildren and they got to enjoy her garden, recipes and giggle.

On Feb. 13, 1954 she married Alfred Lee Sommers. Their marriage spanned 36 years until his death May 8, 1990.

Surviving is her daughter, Wanda Wilson of Roxana; five grandchildren and their spouses, Andrew and Cassie Downer of Roxana, Amy and Daniel Sumner of Wood River, Illinois, Sarah and Nathan Crockett of Rosewood Heights, Illinois, Benjamin and Christine Downer of Oakville, Missouri, and Cory and Katie Downer of Bethalto, Illinois; 13 great-grandchildren, Madison, Logan, Ava, Sylvia, Xavier, Stella, Zayda, Hudson, Ezra, Max, Olivia, Lula and Alexandra; along with nieces and a nephew; and beloved in-laws.

In addition to her husband and parents; she was preceded in death by her siblings and their spouses.

Graveside services will be held at noon Thursday, Nov. 19, at Hagy Cemetery in Dexter, Missouri.

Memorials may be made to either the Alzheimer's Association or the American Cancer Society.

Online information and guestbook through Paynic Home for Funerals may be found at www.paynicfh.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
PAYNIC HOME FOR FUNERALS - EAST ALTON
618 EAST AIRLINE DR
East Alton, IL 62024
618-259-5320
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
