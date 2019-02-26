WANDA (SIDDENS) THEISEN

ALTON — Wanda Laveda (Siddens) Theisen, 83, died Monday afternoon, Feb. 25, 2019 in Alton.

Born Dec. 26, 1935 near Equality Illinois, in Saline County, she was the daughter of Thomas and Daisy (Rodgers) Siddens.

Wanda was a devoted mother, grandmother, and homemaker throughout her life. On Jan. 29, 1954 she married William "Bill" Theisen in Alton, who preceded her in November 2018.

She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, watching The Wheel of Fortune, and antique shopping. Also, she took great joy in spending time with her children and grandchildren throughout her lifetime.

Five children survive, Hope Theisen-Claxton of Wood River, Tammie Emons (Cliff) of Alton, Genevieve Ann Tindall (Scott) of Alton, William Theisen (Robin) of Jerseyville, and Thomas Theisen of Alton; grandchildren, Brandon Louvier, Elizabeth Benoodt, Alexandra Theisen-Sunga (Khristian), Jacob Benoodt, Gary Claxton, Thomas Theisen (Emily), Emily Theisen, Anastasia Theisen, Margaret Emons, Megan Theisen, Emily Elizabeth Bosarge (David), Rachel Horn (Cody), Pierce Tindall, Brayden Tindall, and Ian Tindall; great-grandchildren, Nicholas Claxton, Jamie Claxton, Cora Horn and Della Louvier. Also surviving are one sister, Mary Loeva Doolen of Bethalto; one brother, Roger William Siddens of Riverside, California; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Wilma LaVerne Donelson.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 3 at Abundant Life Community Church. Pastor Roy Rhodes will officiate. Memorials may be made to: Children's Hospital of St. Louis. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.